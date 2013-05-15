5 of 6 Getty Images

Checking the forecast

For every 5-degree-Celsius rise in temperature, the risk of having a severe migraine goes up 7.5 percent, according to a report in the Harvard Gazette. Migraine sufferers are also a third more likely to get a headache on days lightning strikes within 25 miles of their home, says a University of Cincinnati study. Stay in air-conditioning during heat waves, and if you know a storm's brewing, try to keep your other triggers to a minimum.



