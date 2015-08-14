Old-Fashioned Food Remedies That Really Work

So as it turns out, Grandma really did know best. You know those foods she was always urging you to eat, to build strong bones or tame a cold? Recent research has shown that many of them actually work just the way she said they would.
Here are three of our favorites. Eat up!
Prunes
They're good for regularity and your bones. In one recent study, women who ate 10 dried plums a day had significantly higher bone density than women who ate dried apples.
This folk favorite is a legit cold and flu remedy: Research shows it acts as an anti-inflammatory, inhibiting the white blood cells that are active during a cold or flu and irritate the nasal passages, sinuses and throat.
True to its name, this topping is chock-full of protein and B-complex vitamins. It also contains the trace element chromium, which helps balance blood sugar levels, says Andrew Litchy, a naturopathic doctor in Minnesota. Sprinkle some nutritional yeast on popcorn or salads, stir it into marinara sauce or serve it on top of salmon.