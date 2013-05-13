5 Quick-and-Easy Leg-Sculpting Moves

2 of 6 Jason Lee

Skater Lunge

Works: Quads, hamstrings, glutes



Start with feet shoulder-width apart and arms at side. Take a giant step back with left leg, crossing it diagonally behind right leg, while extending right arm out to side and swinging left across hips (A). Hop about 2 feet to the left and repeat on opposite side (B).



This is 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 20 reps.