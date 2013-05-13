5 Quick-and-Easy Leg-Sculpting Moves

Simple at-home exercises that tone your legs, burn fat, and build lean muscle.
May 13, 2013
Lean legs fast
These five toning moves from celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, author of The Body Reset Diet, will blast fat and build lean, sexy muscle. Of course, mix in basic cardio, like walking or jogging, for 30 minutes at least twice a week for maximum fat-burning and sculpting.
Skater Lunge
Works:Quads, hamstrings, glutes
Start with feet shoulder-width apart and arms at side. Take a giant step back with left leg, crossing it diagonally behind right leg, while extending right arm out to side and swinging left across hips (A). Hop about 2 feet to the left and repeat on opposite side (B).
This is 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 20 reps.
Stiff-Legged Dead Lift
Works:Hamstrings
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent; hold a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand, palms facing front of thighs (A). With head up and shoulders back, inhale and push hips back (keep weight on heels), lowering torso as you slide weights down thighs (B). Slowly raise to starting position (A).
This is 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 20 reps.
Two-Thirds Jump Squat
Works:Quads, hamstrings
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, arms at sides. Lower into a squat, but go only two thirds of the way down (A), then jump straight up with arms reaching toward ceiling (B). When you land, return to squat (A).
This is 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 20 reps.
Single-Leg Prone Curl
Works:Hamstrings
Lie face down with elbows bent; prop yourself up on forearms. Rest laces of left shoe on top of right heel (A). Bending knees, use right leg to lift left leg (like a weight) toward butt, soles of feet up (B), then lower. Keep lower abs tight to protect back.
This is 1 rep. Do 3 sets of 20 reps per leg.
Bridge
Works:Glutes, hamstrings
Lie face up with arms at sides, palms face down, knees bent and feet flat on floor (A). Contract abs and glutes; raise hips to form a straight line from shoulders to knees (B). Hold for 25 seconds.