Light, Bright Sneakers for Summer Workouts

Lighten your stride this summer with a pair of colorful, streamlined kicks.

Rozalynn S. Frazier
October 22, 2013
Colorful sneakers

Fitness shoes this season are a whole lot lighter (and brighter!). What's the upside of featherweights? They can bolster your workout by making you faster and nimbler. Here are five of our favorite high-performing pairs.

Race ready

Forget about slippage—the Under Armour Charge RC 2 ($120; ua.com) boasts a moldable foam heel and tongue and a two-piece upper that comfortably lock your foot in place so you're supported as you fly across the finish line. And the wicking fabric keeps toes cool and dry on runs in warm weather.

Class cutie

Conquer that kickboxing or Zumba session with the Adidas Adipure Trainer 360 ($85; adidas.com), a flexible cross-trainer that follows each curve, flex and twist of your foot without sacrificing stability or support.

Better than barefoot

The small 4-millimeter drop (height difference between the heel and toe) of the Skechers Go Run 2 ($80; skechersperformance.com) places your foot relatively even with the ground for a minimalist feel.

Gym buddy

Sprints? Check! Agility drills? Check! Plyometrics? Checkity-check! A lower profile and super stable upper help the Reebok CrossFit Nano 2.0 ($110; reebok.com) handle your gym multitasking. Side lugs offer great grip for boot-camp classes and scaling walls. Plus, an antimicrobial sock liner wards off bad odors.

Surface switcher

For those days when your run takes you on- and off-road, choose The North Face Hyper-Track Guide ($120; thenorthface.com). Soft nubs on the sole help this hybrid dig into the dirt or pad your pavement miles. And a seamless upper helps reduce rubbing and blisters.

Watch the video: How to Buy the Best Running Shoes  

