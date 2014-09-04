A 5-Minute Yoga Routine for Strong, Slim Arms

1 of 6 Jay Sullivan

Strength through yoga

My new clients are often skeptical when I tell them yoga is one of the best ways to build upper-body strength. They think they have to spend hours in the gym pumping iron to get sculpted arms. Not so! The truth is, yoga in general and this sequence in particular can do the job. The moves engage every part of the arm. Plus, supporting your own body weight is great strength training.



Hold each pose for 5 breaths, and complete the entire series 5 to 8 times. Do 3 to 5 of these workouts a week to tone up and gain muscle in just 14 days. You might never lift another free weight.