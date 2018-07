Next time you have guests over wow them with this. Protein, healthy fats, and greens make this delicious, low-calorie frittata as healthy as it is delicious. Dark, leafy greens like kale , Swiss chard, or mustard greens are about 30 calories a serving and among the healthiest foods you can put on your plate, with loads of vitamins A, C, and K, plus fiber. Don't skimp on the fresh herbs called for in this recipe; they deliver a healthy dose of antioxidants along with flavor.