Three Easy Back Stretches

4 of 4 Cindy Luu

Spine and Back-Muscle Stretch

Sit with abs tight, back straight, and legs bent; cross right over left, and place right foot on floor outside left knee. Twist torso to the right and place left elbow against the outside of your right knee. Place your right hand behind you for support. Look over your right shoulder. Hold for 30 seconds, then repeat on opposite side to complete the set. Do 3 sets.



