Tone your arms in 10 minutes a day with these easy at-home exercises.
September 04, 2014
So long, arm jiggle!
Tone your arms fast with this 10-minute workout taken from Leandro Carvalho's Brazilian UPPER Cuts class at Equinox Fitness in New York. Do it 2 to 3 times a week.
Sideways Floor Push
For triceps
(A) Lie on a mat on your left side with your left leg bent slightly behind you and your right leg extended diagonally from your hip. Wrap your left arm around your waist and bend your right arm, putting your right hand on the mat near your left shoulder.
(B) Keep your feet on the mat and your left arm wrapped around your waist, extend your right arm (don’t lock your elbow) and push your body up; lower your body to complete the rep. Do 24 reps, then switch sides and repeat. Work up to 2 sets.
Crab Sit With Dip
For triceps
(A) Sit with your legs bent and feet shoulder-width apart on the mat in front of you. Put your hands on the mat behind you, directly beneath your shoulders, with your fingers facing forward. Without locking your elbows, extend your arms to raise your hips as far as you can off the mat.
(B) Keeping your butt slightly off the mat, bend your arms, pointing your elbows behind you (be sure the movement comes from your arms, not your hips); extend your arms to complete the rep. Work up to 2 sets of 24 reps.
Reverse Curls
For biceps
(A) Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand in front of your thighs, palms facing in.
(B) Without bending your wrists, curl both hands to your shoulders, then lower them back down to complete the rep. Work up to 2 sets of 20 reps.
