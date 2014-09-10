Get a Killer Beach Body in Just Four Weeks

Get your body in swimsuit shape with our fat-blasting, body-shaping circuit workout.

Beth Dreher and Susan Hall
September 10, 2014
Last-minute makeover

Bathing suits, tank tops, sundresses—it's hard to hide under layers of clothing this time of year. But don't panic if you aren't ready to share your shape with the world just yet. You still have time to get your body in swimsuit shape with our fat-blasting, body-shaping circuit workout from popular The Sports Club/LA instructor and personal trainer Maeve McCaffrey.

Stability Ball Chest Press

For core, chest, arms, legs, butt

Sit on a stability ball, holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand. Slowly walk forward, and roll the ball under your body until only your head and shoulders are supported. (Your body should be in a straight line from your head to your knees.) Press both weights upward; then, keeping your right arm straight, bend your left arm and lower the dumbbell until your elbow forms a 90-degree angle. Extend your left arm, then repeat with your right to complete 1 rep. Do 12–15 reps, then put down the dumbbells and do 12–15 crunches on the ball.
Wide Squat and Power Press

For legs, butt, arms, shoulders, core

Start with your feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart and hold a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell down in front of your body with your right hand. Squat slightly, and let your arm drop down between your legs. Stand up, and lift dumbbell straight up in front of you (as if zipping a jacket) to shoulder level. Rotate right arm until palm is facing forward, then extend right hand overhead. Lower hand to shoulder, then return to starting position. Do 12–15 reps with right hand; switch sides and repeat. Put down dumbbell and do 12–15 push-ups.
Single Leg Lift and Row

For hamstrings, back, butt, arms, core

Stand with left foot in front of right foot, holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in right hand and keeping arms by your sides. Lean forward, and raise right foot off the ground. Extend weight toward the ground, then raise it to your hip. Do 12–15 reps with right arm, then switch arms and legs and repeat on left side. Afterward, return to starting position and do 12–15 front lunges with each leg.
Stability Ball Roll Outs

For abs, back, shoulders

Kneel with a stability ball about 2 feet in front of you. Place your forearms on the ball, and bend your elbows to 90-degree angles. Keeping your abs tight, lean into the ball and allow it to roll forward about 1 foot. Using your ab muscles, pull the ball back toward you. Do 12–15 reps, then stand up and do 12–15 side lunges with each leg.

