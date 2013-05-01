Get Your Butt in Shape

3 of 4 David Martinez

Criss cross

For arms and shoulders



Stand with your feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent, fists near your chin. Twisting with your core, punch across your body at shoulder-level with your right fist, extending your right arm. Pull your right fist back toward your body and punch with your left fist. Repeat 3 times with each fist. Next, drop your fists to chest-level. Keeping your elbows bent at about 90 degrees, twist right and punch up with your left fist. Then twist left and punch up with your right fist. Repeat three times with each fist, then start over; continue pattern for 2 minutes.



Trainer tip: As you get comfortable, create your own combination of punches.