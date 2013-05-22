5 of 11 Josh Titus

Vertical Leg Crunches

Time: 30 seconds



Works: abs



Lie on your back on a mat with your legs and arms straight. Keep your legs together, and lift your heels toward the ceiling until your feet are directly above your hips. Raise your arms and point your fingers toward your toes. Tighten your ab muscles, and lift your upper body until your fingers come close to touching your toes; lower your upper body to complete 1 rep. Do as many reps as you can in 30 seconds, then move directly to the Box-and-Reach Drill.