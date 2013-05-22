Burn fat and build muscle with this equipment-free cardio-and-strength circuit from Ken Weichert, master fitness trainer for the U.S. Army and creator of an exclusive boot camp class for Crunch Fitness clubs nationwide. With short-but-intense cardio intervals, full-body strength moves, and an extra dose of ab work, you'll slim down your entire body and tighten your tummy. Do this 10-minute circuit three times in a row for the best 30-minute workout of your life.
Jump Rope Drill
Time: 1 minute and 30 seconds
Works:thighs, calves, shoulders, back—plus cardio
Stand with your legs slightly bent, your arms bent, and your hands out to your sides. Begin jumping, leaving only a few inches between your feet and the floor as you hop. At the same time, rotate your shoulders and arms as if you are jumping rope without the rope. Continue for 1 minute and 30 seconds, then move directly to Squats.
Squats
Time: 2 minutes
Works:butt, thighs
Stand with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Keeping your back straight, squat down by bending both your knees and dropping your hips as if you are sitting on a chair; keep your weight directly over your heels. Bend your legs to about 90 degrees, then slowly return to starting position. Repeat for 2 minutes; move directly to Lunges.
Lunges
Time: 1 minute
Works:butt, thighs, hips
Stand with your feet together and your hands on your hips. Step forward about 3 feet with your left foot, keeping your left knee slightly bent. Balancing on the ball of your right foot and with your shoulders lined up over your hips, bend both knees to lower your body until both your legs are at about 90-degree angles. Return to starting position. Repeat for 30 seconds with your left leg, then do 30 seconds with your right leg, then move directly to Vertical Leg Crunches.
Vertical Leg Crunches
Time: 30 seconds
Works:abs
Lie on your back on a mat with your legs and arms straight. Keep your legs together, and lift your heels toward the ceiling until your feet are directly above your hips. Raise your arms and point your fingers toward your toes. Tighten your ab muscles, and lift your upper body until your fingers come close to touching your toes; lower your upper body to complete 1 rep. Do as many reps as you can in 30 seconds, then move directly to the Box-and-Reach Drill.
Box-and-Reach Drill
Time: 30 seconds
Works:obliques
Begin in Vertical Leg Crunches starting position. Tighten abs, and reach over outside of right thigh with both arms. Return to center, then reach over outside of left thigh with both arms; repeat entire move, doing as many reps as you can in 30 seconds. Go directly to Flutter Kicks.
Flutter Kicks
Time: 1 minute
Works:abs, hips
Begin in Box-and-Reach Drill starting position; lower legs until they're about 1 foot above the mat and lower arms until they're flat on the mat with palms facing down. Keep back flat on the mat and support sides of your body with arms as you move both legs simultaneously up and down in opposite directions (when one is up, the other is down); continue for 1 minute. Go directly to Modified Lower-Back Bends.
Modified Lower-Back Bends
Time: 30 seconds
Works:lower back, butt
Lie on your stomach with legs straight, feet shoulder-width apart, and the tops of your feet touching the mat. Your arms should be bent at the elbows, hands slightly higher than your shoulders, and palms on the mat. Flex your butt and lower back, and slowly raise your legs and arms about 6 inches off the mat; return to starting position and repeat. Continue doing the move for 30 seconds, then move directly to Push-Ups.
Push-Ups
Time: 30 seconds
Works:chest, arms, back, abs
Get in traditional push-up position, with your feet a few inches apart, your arms straight, and your hands near your shoulders (it's OK to start on your knees until you get stronger). Your body should form a straight line from your head to your heels. Keep your abs tight and drop your body straight down by bending both arms. Return to starting position and repeat as many times as you can in 30 seconds; move directly to Dive Bomber Push-Ups.
Dive-Bomber Push-Ups
Time: 30 seconds
Works:chest, arms, back, abs
Begin in Push-Ups starting position, then widen your feet about 11/2 feet and point your butt toward the ceiling. Lower your body to the floor slowly by bending your arms and slightly dragging your chest across the mat. Press your body upward until your arms are straight and your lower back is arched backward. Reverse the move to return to butt-in-the-air position. Continue the move for 30 seconds, then move directly to Classic Jumping Jacks.
Classic Jumping Jacks
Time: 2 minutes
Works:hips, thighs, butt—plus cardio
Stand with your legs together and your arms down at your sides. Keeping your arms and legs straight, separate your legs about 3 feet and raise your hands above your head in one jumping motion. Return to starting position in one motion and repeat the move for 2 minutes. Return to the beginning of Your Healthy-Weight Workout Plan, and repeat the entire circuit twice.