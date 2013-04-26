This quick and easy four-move circuit will strengthen and tone your legs fast.
More
Health.com
April 26, 2013
1 of 5David Martinez
Great legs fast
Yes, amazing legs take effort, but we can help you streamline the sweat sessions. "This routine is designed to target your lower-extremity muscles," says trainer Joe Dowdell, founder of Peak Performance in New York City. "It's the fastest way to tone and strengthen your legs."
He recommends doing the entire four-move circuit, resting for about a minute, then repeating it two more times. (Work these fat-blasting moves into your exercise routine at least three times a week.)
Advertisement
2 of 5David Martinez
Hip Bridge
For a better butt
Lie on your back with your knees bent, heels on the floor, and toes lifted and pulled up toward your shins. Raise your buttocks off the floor until your back forms a straight line from knees to shoulders, and hold for 1 second before lowering. Repeat 15 times.
3 of 5David Martinez
Side-Stepping
For slimmer hips
Wrap a resistance band (available at www.nike.com) around legs, just above your knees. Take 12–15 steps to the left, and then repeat back to the right.
Advertisement
4 of 5David Martinez
Split-Squat
For sexy thighs
Stand with left foot forward and right foot back, in a wide stance. Hold a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Bend knees, keeping left knee over your ankle and lowering right knee almost to the floor; then return to standing. Do 8–10 repetitions on each side.
Advertisement
5 of 5David Martinez
Standing Calf Raises
For tighter calves
Stand with feet on the edge of a low step (heels hanging off). Lift and lower 12–15 times. To make the move harder, start on one leg, and repeat on opposite.