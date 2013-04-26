Get Gorgeous Legs With This Workout

This quick and easy four-move circuit will strengthen and tone your legs fast.

April 26, 2013
1 of 5 David Martinez

Great legs fast

Yes, amazing legs take effort, but we can help you streamline the sweat sessions. "This routine is designed to target your lower-extremity muscles," says trainer Joe Dowdell, founder of Peak Performance in New York City. "It's the fastest way to tone and strengthen your legs."

He recommends doing the entire four-move circuit, resting for about a minute, then repeating it two more times. (Work these fat-blasting moves into your exercise routine at least three times a week.)
2 of 5 David Martinez

Hip Bridge

For a better butt

Lie on your back with your knees bent, heels on the floor, and toes lifted and pulled up toward your shins. Raise your buttocks off the floor until your back forms a straight line from knees to shoulders, and hold for 1 second before lowering. Repeat 15 times.

3 of 5 David Martinez

Side-Stepping

For slimmer hips

Wrap a resistance band (available at www.nike.com) around legs, just above your knees. Take 12–15 steps to the left, and then repeat back to the right.

4 of 5 David Martinez

Split-Squat

For sexy thighs

Stand with left foot forward and right foot back, in a wide stance. Hold a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Bend knees, keeping left knee over your ankle and lowering right knee almost to the floor; then return to standing. Do 8–10 repetitions on each side.

5 of 5 David Martinez

Standing Calf Raises

For tighter calves

Stand with feet on the edge of a low step (heels hanging off). Lift and lower 12–15 times. To make the move harder, start on one leg, and repeat on opposite.

