Quick pizza

Lunch or dinner option #5



Slice one whole-grain pita to create two circular halves; set one half aside. Preheat oven to 350°F; bake remaining pita half until toasted. Brush with one tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil; top with one-half plum tomato, thinly sliced, and three chopped basil leaves; sprinkle with one-quarter cup each part-skim shredded mozzarella and crumbled feta. Bake 4 to 5 minutes. Top with one cup watercress; drizzle with one-half tablespoon balsamic vinegar.