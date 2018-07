Eager to achieve long, lean, sculpted muscles, but you're really not the type to spend hours pumping iron or pushing a metal weight machine at the gym? We hear you! Even though the fear of "bulking up" with weight training is not based in reality, especially for women over 40 , building muscle is a must, both for strong bones and to boost metabolism. Here are our picks for the most effective "bulk-free" ways to get longer, leaner and stronger from head to toe.