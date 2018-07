When you are sporting bare arms and short skirts, try some glimmer. For your face, pick a product with tiny sparkly particles, like Buxom Divine Goddess Luminizer ($28; sephora.com ). Mix one part illuminator with two parts moisturizer in your palm and apply out from your nose, says Sadah Saltzman, hair and makeup pro at Salon AKS in New York City.For your arms and legs, go with something light, like Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Illuminating body butter ($32; qvc.com ). "Apply only on what you want to highlight," says Saltzman, "including your legs, collarbone and shoulders."