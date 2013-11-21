Popular Spring Workouts on Pinterest

Our Pinterest page is full of quick-and-easy workouts to get you slim, sleek, and strong for springtime weather (and wear!).

Ashley Macha
November 21, 2013
Time to break out the tank tops, sundresses, and sandals! Our Pinterest page is full of quick-and-easy workouts to get you slim, sleek, and strong for springtime weather.

To make things easier, we did a search to see which of our spring workouts has you clicking on the "Pin it" button. Here, we share 10 of the most pinned spring workouts, from ways to drop a dress size to how to get stronger and leaner with dumbbells.
Stronger back

This pin was a lateral collage of four moves to strengthen your back, including the plank move shown here.

The workout also includes the straight leg raise, opposite arm & leg lift, and tabletop tap-downs.

Try the full workout here: 4 Moves to Strengthen Your Back
Drop a dress size

Exercise ball workouts are very trendy on Pinterest. This Bridge Ball Fly is a visually appealing workout that works the hips, hamstrings, butt, chest, and shoulders. Almost a full-body workout!

The full routine was designed for those crunched for time, but still looking to get tight and tone. Follow this workout 3-4 times a week (with 1 day of rest in between) and you'll shrink a size in a month.

Try the full workout here: Drop an Entire Dress Size With This Speedy Strength Workout
Plie and releve

It’s no wonder this barre move, the plié and releve, is so popular on Pinterest. Ballet-inspired workouts blast fat, focusing on lower-half results such as ab-, bum-, and leg-shaping.

Try the full workout here: Burn Fat With Ballet
Pretzel kick

This circuit workout, created by celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, demonstrates how to get strong and lean using dumbbells.

The pretzel kick, a move that targets the glutes and outer thighs, was the most liked by our Pinterest followers.

Try the full workout here: Get Stronger and Leaner With Dumbbells
One-Minute Move

Got a minute? Yup, just a minute! That's all this toning workout requires, but the benefits are lasting.

And, this quick-and-easy move was one of the most celebrated exercises on Pinterest!

The Dancing with the Stars co-host shares her favorite quick-and-easy exercises for your abs, legs, and butt, including this Cheerleader move.

Try this workout: Brooke Burke's One-Minute Workout Moves
24 fat-burning ab exercises

This gallery showcases 24 moves, from simple to killer, that will keep your daily core workouts interesting! Pinterest followers loved it and so will you.

A few of the more popular moves from the gallery were:

A new kind of crunch

Low-belly leg reach

The teaser

Get all the moves here: 24 Fat-Burning Ab Exercises
Fight cellulite fast with yoga

This yoga workout, created by yoga guru Kristin McGee, is designed to fight cellulite fast.

The workout is a speedy way to smooth those bumps and lumps, just in time for swimsuit season.

Get the full workout here: Fight Cellulite Fast with Yoga
Side plank, inner thigh raise

Tone up, burn calories, and build muscle with these seven easy moves. The Side Plank, Inner Thigh Raise was a crowd-pleasing exercise on Pinterest.

You come into side plank on right side with core engaged and raise the right leg as high as you can, then return to floor. Repeat with the other side.

Get the full workout here: Jillian Michaels' Calorie-Burning Workout
Strength punch and twist

This punch and twist strength move works your abs, arms and chest, and is part of a five-week program to get strong, toned and thoroughly thin.

Try the full workout here: 5 Weeks to Your Best Body Ever: The Workout

