Time to break out the tank tops, sundresses, and sandals! Our Pinterest page is full of quick-and-easy workouts to get you slim, sleek, and strong for springtime weather.
To make things easier, we did a search to see which of our spring workouts has you clicking on the "Pin it" button. Here, we share 10 of the most pinned spring workouts, from ways to drop a dress size to how to get stronger and leaner with dumbbells.
Stronger back
This pin was a lateral collage of four moves to strengthen your back, including the plank move shown here.
Exercise ball workouts are very trendy on Pinterest. This Bridge Ball Fly is a visually appealing workout that works the hips, hamstrings, butt, chest, and shoulders. Almost a full-body workout!
The full routine was designed for those crunched for time, but still looking to get tight and tone. Follow this workout 3-4 times a week (with 1 day of rest in between) and you'll shrink a size in a month.