10 Trendy Spring Recipes on Pinterest

Our Pinterest page is full of healthy meal ideas, from a quick-and-easy pasta salad to a mouth-watering vegetable pizza.
To make things easier, we did a search to see which of our spring recipes has you clicking on the "Pin it" button. Here are the top 10 pins that are inspiring you to eat cleaner and healthier this spring.
Advertisement
2 of 11
ALT (Avocado, Lettuce, and Tomato) Sandwiches
This colorful combo is a lighter take on the BLT. The tomato and the avocado are highly nutritious, since they're loaded with vitamins, antioxidants and heart-healthy nutrients. When you shop for ingredients, get the maximum benefits by making sure the produce is ripe and the bread is the best you can get your hands on.
Butter Lettuce, Radish and Avocado Salad with Mustard Dressing
This low-calorie salad is a dieter's delight. The tangy mustard vinaigrette balances out the buttery-rich avocado, which also helps you feel full. Try this recipe in early spring, when the first radishes appear at farmers' markets.
Enjoy your favorite salad with only half the fat. The secret is to replace the mayo in the dressing with silken tofu. The lighter, leaner topping can be just as creamy and flavorful as the traditional version.
With a whole-wheat crust topped with fresh vegetables, this recipe will satisfy your pizza cravings without the guilt. And just so you know, spring is the best time to get asparagus, which is full of vitamins and antioxidants that slow the aging process.
Any fruit becomes decadent when you dip it in dark chocolate and sprinkle it with sea salt. For a whopping dose of vitamin C, use clementine wedges.
Advertisement
7 of 11
Tuna and Olive Pasta Salad
You'll need less than 20 minutes and a handful of ingredients to put together a dish that's fresh, light and surprisingly nutritious. The whole-wheat penne is rich in fiber, and the store-bought pesto, tuna and olives are loaded with nutrients that are good for your heart.
Zucchini is the perfect diet food, since it's extremely low in calories but high in fiber and vitamins. Slice it, grill it, then roll it up with herbs and goat cheese for a special treat that's creamy, fresh and tender. It's a simple, yet satisfying dish that is best served next to an entree or as a party appetizer.
This salad calls for one whole grapefruit, which has a host of health benefits. It increases your body's metabolism, stabilizes your blood sugar and builds up your immune system. Also in this recipe are walnuts, salmon and avocado. They are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and monounsaturated fats, which are highly beneficial to your heart.