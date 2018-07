Whenasked what nutrition topic you need help with RIGHT NOW, the response was unanimous: eating for energy! You told us you feel run down and exhausted, and turn to sugar and/or caffeine to bolster flagging energy reserves.Bad idea, says Dina Aronson, RD: "Fatigue breaks us down physically and emotionally and wreaks havoc on the immune system , making us more susceptible to illness, depression, and even chronic conditions like heart disease ." Moreover, proper nutrition and the timing of what you eat can do wonders to make you feel alert and powerful, says Cynthia Sass, RD,nutrition and weight loss blogger. Here, new rules for eating for energy.