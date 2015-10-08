What Can You Make With Greek Yogurt?

Superstar chefs turn this protein-packed dairy treat into three delicious dishes.

More
Health.com
October 08, 2015
1 of 4

Cooking with yogurt

By now, everyone you know probably has a container of Fage or Chobani sitting in their fridge. Greek yogurt—thick, creamy, and with double the protein of regular yogurt—has quickly become a favorite breakfast food and on-the-go snack.

Time to take the next step and work this superfood into your cooking. Where to start? We asked three celeb chefs to share their favorite Greek yogurt recipes.

Related video: 4 Things You Can Make With Greek Yogurt  

Advertisement
2 of 4 Travis Rathbone

Yogurt Breakfast Bowl

Richard Blais is winner of Bravo's Top Chef All-Stars, chef-owner of three Atlanta restaurants and author of Try This at Home.

The freeze-dried fruit in this recipe provides low-calorie crunch!

Try this recipe: Yogurt Breakfast Bowl

Related video: Yogurt Breakfast Bowl  
3 of 4 Travis Rathbone

Banana Bread with Coconut and Walnuts

Gail Simmons is a judge on Bravo's Top Chef and author of Talking With My Mouth Full.

Helpful tip: Tent the loaf with foil if it gets too dark before it's cooked.

Try this recipe: Banana Bread with Coconut and Walnuts

Advertisement
4 of 4 Travis Rathbone

Spicy Chopped Chicken Salad

Bobby Flay is chef-owner of Mesa Grill and Bar Americain and host of the web-exclusive series Bobby Flay Fit.

Good to note: Darker lettuces, like romaine, have more nutrients than pale iceberg.

Try this recipe: Spicy Chopped Chicken Salad

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up