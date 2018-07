When we crave pizza, we don't want lean versions of fat-laden standards. We want new, healthy takes with big, bold flavors.



"Whether pizza is a diet buster or a nourishing meal depends on how it's prepared," says Health Contributing Nutrition Editor Cynthia Sass, RD. "Pizzas made with a whole-grain crust, veggies and heart-healthy oil don't lead to overload." Our fast recipes will satisfy you—without guilt.