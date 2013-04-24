Fresh Ideas For Spring Salads

Snap out of your greens routine and try these surprising and ultra-healthy combos.

April 24, 2013
Salads for every taste

Sure, we all know salad is the ultimate diet dish. But chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten shows us how super-easy, unexpected mixes of seasonal vegetables can make this stay-slim staple taste like a treat.

Toss produce in no-fuss homemade dressing, and you have a side salad that can double as a light lunch. With heart-healthy olive oil and fiber-rich veggies, these dishes will fill you up—and their amazing flavors will make you feel like you've just splurged on a four-star meal.
Endive and Snap Peas with Parmesan Dressing

For parties, toss the dressing with just the snap peas and spoon the mixture into endive spears to make a simple finger-food appetizer.

Ingredients: Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, champagne vinegar, lime juice, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, grapeseed oil, olive oil, sugar snap peas, Belgian endives, fresh herbs

Calories: 134

Try this recipe: Endive and Snap Peas with Parmesan Dressing
Butter Lettuce, Radish and Avocado Salad with Mustard Dressing

Try this recipe in early spring, when the first radishes appear at farmers' markets.

Ingredients: Red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, grapeseed oil, olive oil, butter lettuce, radishes, scallion, dill, avocado

Calories: 152

Try this recipe: Butter Lettuce, Radish and Avocado Salad with Mustard Dressing
Greek Salad with Roasted Beets, Olives and Feta

Before large summer tomatoes are ripe enough for Greek salad, chefs including Vongerichten make it with sweet roasted beets instead.

Ingredients: Beets, olive oil, pepper, red wine vinegar, red onion, red Thai chile, romaine, celery, feta cheese, Niçoise olives, oregano

Calories: 231

Try this recipe: Greek Salad with Roasted Beets, Olives and Feta
Wax Bean and Cherry Tomato Salad with Goat Cheese Dressing

Ingredients: Cherry tomatoes, shallot, salt, pepper, Thai chile, red wine vinegar, olive oil, wax beans, goat cheese, lime juice, basil

Calories: 127

Try this recipe: Wax Bean and Cherry Tomato Salad with Goat Cheese Dressing

