How to Fix Crow's Feet, Dark Circles, and More

1 of 5 Corbis

Hello, bright eyes!

The eyes may be the window to the soul, but if you don't take care of them they'll also speak volumes about your age—and how late you stayed up last night. Before you know it, crow's feet, dark circles, and other cosmetic facts of life can leave you looking older and less fresh than you feel.



Fortunately, these and other trouble spots around your eyes can be cleared up—and prevented—with some simple fixes. We asked Los Angeles dermatologist Jessica Wu, MD, to share her secrets for keeping your eyes looking their best.