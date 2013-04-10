Workout Clothes That Make You Look Thin

Gym mirrors can be so harsh! Show your reflection who's boss with pieces that "play up the body parts you love and downplay those you don’t," says New York City stylist Christine Bibbo Herr. Here, some great fitness figure fixers.
For a perkier pair
For a perkier pair
The Moving Comfort Vixen bra ($36–$38; movingcomfort.com) has molded cups that boost and support the girls. For sans-shirt exercisers, a deep V extends your neckline, giving you a leaner look.
Tummy tamer
Tummy tamer
Knock out paunch with the Nux Tava Ruched tank ($59; nuxusa.com). The snug side ribbing sucks in spillage, and front folds conceal flaws.
Slimming shirt
Slimming shirt
The key to a sleek silhouette: colorblocking. Black panels on this Lorna Jane Elite Excel L/Slve top ($80; lornajane.com) nip you in. So long, love handles.
Hip trimmer
Hip trimmer
The New Balance Go 2 capri ($35–$40; newbalance.com) whittles down curves with stitching that runs from your waist to your thighs and contrasting colored panels along the outer legs.
Colorful diversion
Colorful diversion
Bright shoes, like the Brooks Pure Grit 2 Sneaks ($110; brooksrunning.com), might not erase pounds, but they do draw the eye away from work-in-progress body parts. Plus, these offer balance on trails thanks to curved soles that spread on impact.
Slenderizing skort
Slenderizing skort
Not only does the Athleta Ramp It Up skort ($54; athleta.com) provide some coverage, but the compression shorts reduce booty jiggle, too.
Skinny pants
Skinny pants
Every exerciser needs LBCs (little black capris) that you can sport for all your favorite activities. With a high, wide waistband to hid a muffin top and compression fabric that smoothes your lower half, the Lucy Pack N Dash capri ($89; lucy.com) takes off major inches.