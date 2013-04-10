Workout Clothes That Make You Look Thin

What could be more motivating than workout wear that shaves off pounds?

More
Rozalynn S. Frazier
April 10, 2013
1 of 8 Getty Images

Fit fashion

Gym mirrors can be so harsh! Show your reflection who's boss with pieces that "play up the body parts you love and downplay those you don’t," says New York City stylist Christine Bibbo Herr. Here, some great fitness figure fixers.

Advertisement
2 of 8 Lisa Shin

For a perkier pair

The Moving Comfort Vixen bra ($36–$38; movingcomfort.com) has molded cups that boost and support the girls. For sans-shirt exercisers, a deep V extends your neckline, giving you a leaner look.

3 of 8 Lisa Shin

Tummy tamer

Knock out paunch with the Nux Tava Ruched tank ($59; nuxusa.com). The snug side ribbing sucks in spillage, and front folds conceal flaws.

Advertisement
4 of 8 Lisa Shin

Slimming shirt

The key to a sleek silhouette: colorblocking. Black panels on this Lorna Jane Elite Excel L/Slve top ($80; lornajane.com) nip you in. So long, love handles.

Advertisement
5 of 8 Lisa Shin

Hip trimmer

The New Balance Go 2 capri ($35–$40; newbalance.com) whittles down curves with stitching that runs from your waist to your thighs and contrasting colored panels along the outer legs.

Advertisement
6 of 8 Lisa Shin

Colorful diversion

Bright shoes, like the Brooks Pure Grit 2 Sneaks ($110; brooksrunning.com), might not erase pounds, but they do draw the eye away from work-in-progress body parts. Plus, these offer balance on trails thanks to curved soles that spread on impact.

Advertisement
7 of 8 Lisa Shin

Slenderizing skort

Not only does the Athleta Ramp It Up skort ($54; athleta.com) provide some coverage, but the compression shorts reduce booty jiggle, too.

Advertisement
8 of 8 Lisa Shin

Skinny pants

Every exerciser needs LBCs (little black capris) that you can sport for all your favorite activities. With a high, wide waistband to hid a muffin top and compression fabric that smoothes your lower half, the Lucy Pack N Dash capri ($89; lucy.com) takes off major inches.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up