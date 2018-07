1 of 4 Matt Jones

Get great abs fast

Dancing with the Stars co-host Brooke Burke-Charvet has a few favorite moves from her latest Brooke Burke Body DVDs, 30-Day Slim Down and Sexy Abs. These three exercises will tone your abs, legs, and butt—and they're so quick you can knock them out during a DWTS commercial break.



"Do each in 30-second to 1-minute 'pods,'" Burke-Charvet advises. "Tackling a whole minute is hard every time. And when you get that burn, do 10 more seconds. That's when your body starts changing."