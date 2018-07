Thanks to a cold-press process called the Norwalk method (it kills fewer nutrients than traditional, heat-based ways to extract juice), Liquiteria drinks made in New York City may contain three to five times more vitamins, minerals and enzymes than other brands using a different procedure. Shelf-life is the same, lasting up to three days when refrigerated.Plans: One, three, five and seven days, four to eight juices per day. “Cleansing coaches” can help you choose the plan best for your lifestyle and goals. ($33 to $65 per day)Celeb sippers: Alec Baldwin, Daniel Craig, Ryan Gosling, Rachel Weiss, Collin Farrell, Chloe Sevigny, Jake Gyllenhaal“I’ve heard of the Norwalk method, but I honestly don’t know if it does actually produce a better quality juice,” Middleberg says. “It just sounds like they’re using an extra fancy juicer.”