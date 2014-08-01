Spring brings warmer weather and longer days, while the autumn ushers in crisp air and pumpkin-spice lattes. But these seasonal changes aren't welcomed by everyone. For many of us, they're eclipsed by the itchy eyes, sneezing, and congestion of hay fever and other allergies. What to do?



Some allergies are severe and require the attention of a doctor or other health care professional. For milder cases, though, home remedies may provide all the relief you need, with relatively little expense or hassle. Even people with bad allergies who need medication may find these at-home tips helpful for easing symptoms.

Watch the video: 5 Home Remedies for Allergies That Actually Work