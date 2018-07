3 of 7 Levi Brown

Pink spirits

72 calories



Pink salty dog on the rocks



3 oz ruby red grapefruit juice, shaken with 1/2 oz vodka and 1/4 tsp grenadine, served over 1/2 cup ice with salted rim and lemon or grapefruit garnish



Run a vegetable peeler along the fruit to make this curled garnish.