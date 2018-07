1 of 14 Travis Rathbone

Right way to snack

We gobble them up and feel bad. Or we skip 'em and overindulge later. It's time we showed snacks some love: Munchies are vital for energy and weight control, says Health nutrition expert Cynthia Sass, RD. Nutrient-dense bites—with good carbs, lean protein, and healthy fats—keep you from overeating at mealtimes, she explains.



The key? Get just enough calories to power you through till your next meal. ("For every 100 calories, a snack should sustain you for about one hour," Sass says). So, we created snacks around 150 calories for mid-morning and late afternoon. Whatever you're craving, these lean treats will leave you full and happy.