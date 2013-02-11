Healthy Foods to Soothe a Hangover

1 of 5 Getty Images

The best foods for hangovers

After a long night of partying, nothing looks more appetizing than a juicy burger or a plate full of eggs and bacon. Beware, though: Greasy comfort food may ease your throbbing temples, but it certainly won't do your waistline any favors.



You can satisfy morning-after cravings without doing damage to your diet. Try these lighter takes on your favorite hangover remedies.



