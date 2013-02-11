Healthy Foods to Soothe a Hangover

After a long night of partying, nothing looks more appetizing than a juicy burger or a plate full of eggs and bacon. Beware, though: Greasy comfort food may ease your throbbing temples, but it certainly won't do your waistline any favors.
You can satisfy morning-after cravings without doing damage to your diet. Try these lighter takes on your favorite hangover remedies.
Breakfast sandwich
If you crave… A bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich on a bagel (520 calories)
Try this instead: An open-faced egg sandwich made with 3 egg whites, one half-cup sautéed veggies, and 1 ounce feta cheese on a slice of whole-wheat toast (258 calories)
Burgers
If you crave… A large cheeseburger and fries (1,110 calories)
Try this instead: A quarter-pound hamburger patty on lettuce, topped with onion, tomato, and pickles; and a handful of fries (460 calories)
Tex-Mex
If you crave… The extra-large, fully loaded nacho plate (1,025 calories)
Try this instead: A whole-wheat tortilla topped with one quarter-cup black beans, 1 ounce low-fat cheddar, 1 tablespoon light sour cream, and 2 tablespoons salsa (261 calories)
Fluids
If you crave… A sports drink (8 oz) (50 calories)
Try this instead: Water with citrus slices (5 calories)