4 Ways to Save Money on Prescription Drugs

Prices for brand-name prescription drugs continue to rise, but the good news is there are more ways than ever before to shave a few dollars off your monthly bill. Here are four of the best money-saving strategies.
Go generic
Chains like Target, Walmart, Costco, and Kmart all have prescription co-pay programs that offer a wide range of the most prescribed generic drugs at steep discounts—even lower than some insurance co-pays for the same generics.
At Walmart, for instance, you'll pay just $4 for a 30-day supply of many generics.
Ask your doctor
Request samples and speak up if you're stressed about paying—your physician can ask the drug company for a co-pay break.
"I have many patients who get assistance," says Elinor Mody, MD, medical director at the Fish Center for Women's Health in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. "If you can't afford these medications, then that's my problem, too."
Consider pill-splitting
If you're on allergy meds, antidepressants such as Paxil or Zoloft, or cholesterol-lowering meds like Lipitor, speak with your doctor about upping your daily pill's dose and then cutting them in half to get twice as much mileage.
Use coupons
But not just the ones in store circulars (duh!). Hit the drug manufacturers' websites; at press time, we found $7 off a 40-count bottle of OTC allergy med Zyrtec (zyrtec.com) and $15 off the birth control pill Ortho Tri-Cyclen Lo (thepill.com).