Try These 3 New Superfood Combos

These super-healthy foods are even healthier when eaten together.

Betsy Stephens
February 13, 2013
Better together

Getting the most nutrition out of your food isn't only about selecting the healthiest, freshest ingredients. How you combine them can make a big difference too, since some foods enhance or free up the nutrients in other foods when mixed together.

Want to start mixing and matching? These three tasty combos will make your healthy meal greater than the sum of its parts.

Hummus + red bell pepper

Vitamin C in the red pepper helps your body make better use of the energy-boosting iron found in all those chickpeas.

Eggs + cheese

This combo protects against osteoporosis. The calcium in cheese is more easily absorbed into the body with the addition of vitamin-D-rich eggs.

Olive oil + leafy green vegetables

The healthy fat in extra-virgin olive oil helps you better absorb the vitamins in your greens. So skip the fat-free dressing.

