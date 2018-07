Unfortunately, the old adage "you're eating for two," isn't really right. While it would be nice if these nine months gave you a free pass on almond croissants and milkshakes, "the biggest mistake a pregnant woman can make in her diet," says Dr. Weiner, "is to assume she is eating for two or use her pregnancy as an excuse for a binge."That's because gaining too much weight in pregnancy can have an adverse effect on a baby by increasing his or her lifelong risk of obesity, heart disease , and diabetes . In fact pregnant women only need 300 extra calories daily (a cup of milk and a half sandwich)."That really is a challenge for pregnant women," says Largeman-Roth, "because you need a lot of extra nutrients and you can't get them all into that extra 300 calories. So, you need to be smart about your food choices all day."