Is My Body Normal?

10 of 25 Getty Images
I've heard I'm not supposed to keep medications in the bathroom—what else do I need to know about storing them?
11 of 25 Getty Images
I got two bad colds last winter that turned into tonsillitis. Is that a reason to have my tonsils out?
12 of 25 Getty Images
I know a glass of wine every day can be good for heart health. Do you still benefit if you cook with wine rather than drink it?
18 of 25 Getty Images
I read that more young women are being diagnosed with breast cancer. Should I be worried?
19 of 25 Getty Images
Is there any way to tell the difference between a bad headache and one that's life-threatening?
20 of 25 Getty Images
I recently stayed at a hotel where there were lamps made of salt blocks, said to relieve allergies and purify the air. Is this for real?
21 of 25 Getty Images
I took antibiotics to clear up a UTI, but I still have some symptoms. What's going on?
