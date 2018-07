One simple (and virtually free) way to manage stress? Meditation. Studies have proven time and time again meditating can ease stress and alleviate anxiety. A 2014 study from Carnegie Mellon University found that 25-minute meditation sessions done three days in a row helped decrease stress. Meditators reported feeling less anxious when completing math and speech-related problems after their three-day meditation regimens.

Another study published in Frontiers in Immunology found that meditation practices including yoga and Tai Chi can even alter a person's DNA. Researchers found that those who practice mind-body exercises produce fewer cytokines, proteins that contribute to inflammation, cancer risk, and depression. "These activities are leaving what we call a molecular signature in our cells, which reverses the effect that stress or anxiety would have on the body by changing how our genes are expressed," said study author Ivana Buric in a press release.