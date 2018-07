1 of 43 Getty Images

Say Cheese!

We're not just talking about posing for a picture. We're talking about the versatile (and tasty) sliced, grated, and melted ingredient we adore. Despite its bad rap, cheese can be nutritious! It fuels your body with protein, vitamin A, vitamin D, zinc, and phosphorus.



A 1.5 ounce piece of hard cheddar cheese (the size of four stacked dice) contains more than 30% of your daily value of calcium, and only 171 calories.



These 43 low-fat cheese recipes, from breakfast to main dish to dessert, will make you "say cheese" more often!