7 Women's Health Problems Doctors Miss

Multiple sclerosis

What is it, and who gets it?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) strikes when your immune system attacks the protective covering of the nerves (called myelin) in the brain and nervous system, breaking down communication between the brain and body and sometimes destroying the nerves themselves. Women are three times as likely to be diagnosed with MS, and it generally appears between ages 20 and 40. One in 1,000 people develop the disease, and the risk is higher if there's a family history of it. Most scientists believe there's an environmental link, like viruses or toxins.



How does it feel?

Early symptoms can include numbness or weakness in one or more limbs, tingling or dull pain, fatigue, and vision problems. MS may seem benign (with few or no symptoms) or completely disabling, and researchers can't tell how a person's disease will progress. Some sufferers, like talk-show host Montel Williams and actress Teri Garr, maintain a relatively normal life; others find themselves needing constant assistance as the disease progresses.



"They're working two to three times as hard as the normal person to get through the day," says Jerry Wolinsky, MD, director of the Multiple Sclerosis Research Group at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.



How is it diagnosed?

There are no definitive tests for MS, although in recent years doctors have begun using optical coherence tomography to analyze nerves in the retina. Other tests are used to help rule out conditions with MS-like symptoms—blood tests for infectious or inflammatory diseases like Lyme disease, spinal taps for viral infections. An MRI can sometimes uncover lesions, which indicates that the myelin is deteriorating.



How is it treated?

Some people have mild symptoms and can be treated just with corticosteroids. But most sufferers are put on an immunomodulator drug like interferon beta or glatiramer acetate to reduce the likelihood of relapse. Rest is crucial, and occasional exercise can improve strength, muscle tone, coordination, and balance. It's also important to stay out of the heat, because it may trigger extreme muscle weakness.