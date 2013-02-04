5 Healthy Spreads for Bread

Go beyond butter and top your toast with these tasty, nutrient-dense recipes from renowned chef Alain Ducasse.

More
Alain Ducasse
February 04, 2013
1 of 6 Nature: Simple, Healthy, and Good

Power spreads

To manage the munchies, the French have the right idea: Eat something really delicious.

Our new favorite? Crostini from Alain Ducasse's cookbook Nature: Simple, Healthy, and Good. Ducasse, who has 23 restaurants in eight countries, created these toast toppers, which will leave you feeling full and happy.
2 of 6 Nature: Simple, Healthy, and Good

Tapenade

Olives and olive oil, two mainstays of the Mediterranean diet, come together in this savory spread.

It's traditionally made with a mortar and pestle (pound until smooth), but a blender works just as well—and more quickly. Ducasse recommends Nicoise olives, but kalamatas work well, too.

Try this recipe: Tapenade
3 of 6 Nature: Simple, Healthy, and Good

Tzatziki

This is a traditional Greek dish that combines cucumber and yogurt. The ingredient piment d'Espelette is a French variety of mild ground chile.

Try this recipe: Tzatziki
4 of 6 Nature: Simple, Healthy, and Good

Dried Fruit Condiment

If you're making this in advance, microwave for 10 seconds before serving. Saffron threads are available in most supermarkets.

Try this recipe: Dried Fruit Condiment
5 of 6 Nature: Simple, Healthy, and Good

Herb Tartines

This is almost like a salad on toast, but there's no vinegar because its potency would overwhelm the delicate greens. If you'd like a touch of acidity, squeeze lemon juice on top just before serving.

Try this recipe: Herb Tartines
6 of 6 Nature: Simple, Healthy, and Good

Pumpkin Seed Condiment

The best part of this is the crunchy pumpkin seeds. Don't stir them in until you're ready to serve; otherwise, they'll get soft. Red kuri and Hokkaido squash are sweet pumpkin varieties with orange-red skin and deep orange flesh.

Try this recipe: Pumpkin Seed Condiment

