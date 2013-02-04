5 Healthy Spreads for Bread

To manage the munchies, the French have the right idea: Eat something really delicious.
Our new favorite? Crostini from Alain Ducasse's cookbook Nature: Simple, Healthy, and Good. Ducasse, who has 23 restaurants in eight countries, created these toast toppers, which will leave you feeling full and happy.
Tapenade
Olives and olive oil, two mainstays of the Mediterranean diet, come together in this savory spread.
It's traditionally made with a mortar and pestle (pound until smooth), but a blender works just as well—and more quickly. Ducasse recommends Nicoise olives, but kalamatas work well, too.
The best part of this is the crunchy pumpkin seeds. Don't stir them in until you're ready to serve; otherwise, they'll get soft. Red kuri and Hokkaido squash are sweet pumpkin varieties with orange-red skin and deep orange flesh.