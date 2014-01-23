How to Make Healthy Nachos

Fresh vegetables and protein-packed beans turn this classic game day snack into a healthy meal

Frances Boswell
January 23, 2014
The best healthy nachos recipe

Are you craving nachos, but don't want all the fat, calories, and sodium? Five key ingredients turn this classic Super Bowl appetizer into a mini-meal loaded with fresh veggies and filling, protein-packed beans.

Our vegetarian Power Nachos have 18 grams of energizing protein and 9 grams of fiber, so you can dig in without the guilt. Read on for the recipe—and to see what makes this snack so healthy.
Limes

Get your vitamin C fix with this fat-free flavor booster.

Add another squeeze right before serving to brighten up the flavor.
Multigrain tortilla chips

Get more out of your crunchies: Check ingredient labels for protein-rich quinoa and flaxseed, a good source of omega-3s.
Cilantro

Don’t like cilantro? Sub in scallions: They have vitamin K, which is key for bone health.
White beans

One word: fiber.

These creamy beans serve up 11 grams a cup but taste like a total indulgence.
Celery

Craving the satisfying crunch of extra chips?

Throw in more celery—it's virtually calorie-free and naturally salty.
Power Nachos

Ingredients: Olive oil, cannellini beans, cilantro, lime juice, celery, red onion, tortilla chips, reduced-fat cheddar cheese, avocado, salsa

Try this recipe: Power Nachos

