How to Make Healthy Nachos

Are you craving nachos, but don't want all the fat, calories, and sodium? Five key ingredients turn this classic Super Bowl appetizer into a mini-meal loaded with fresh veggies and filling, protein-packed beans.
Our vegetarian Power Nachos have 18 grams of energizing protein and 9 grams of fiber, so you can dig in without the guilt. Read on for the recipe—and to see what makes this snack so healthy.
Limes
Get your vitamin C fix with this fat-free flavor booster.
Add another squeeze right before serving to brighten up the flavor.
Multigrain tortilla chips
Get more out of your crunchies: Check ingredient labels for protein-rich quinoa and flaxseed, a good source of omega-3s.
Cilantro
Don’t like cilantro? Sub in scallions: They have vitamin K, which is key for bone health.
White beans
One word: fiber.
These creamy beans serve up 11 grams a cup but taste like a total indulgence.
Celery
Craving the satisfying crunch of extra chips?
Throw in more celery—it's virtually calorie-free and
naturally salty.