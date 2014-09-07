Get Stronger and Leaner With Dumbbells

1 of 9 Getty

Burn calories fast

These exercises by Tracy Anderson are designed to work body parts in the most muscle-targeted, time-efficient way. (All together now: Woo-hoo!)



If 3-pound weights are too heavy, start with 1- or 2-pounders. "Or use no weights at all if you just need to get used to the movement," Anderson says.



Aim to do the workout 4 to 6 times per week, along with 30 minutes of aerobic activity. "Cardio is really important for weight management," says Anderson.



In one hour, you’ll burn up to 800 calories. (Repeat: Woo-hoo!)