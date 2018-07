You're finally done shopping, so you can kick up your feet and relax. But wait, all those presents need to be wrapped! Unless you have a little elf to do it for you, all that manual labor is sure to nick, chip, and smudge your pretty new mani At home, be sure not to skip steps. Each nail should get a base coat, two color coats, and a top coat to seal the shade. And add one quick-dry drop to each nail to speed up drying time and prevent smudges.At the salon, try out gel lacquers. These use UV light to set polish, and last for an impressive two to three weeks without chipping.