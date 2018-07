The Healthiest States in the U.S.

Each year, the United Health Foundation and the American Public Health Association team up to rank the health of the states using a wide range of criteria, including concrete health measures (such as cancer deaths and diabetes rates), lifestyle factors (smoking and alcohol use), and broad quality-of-life indicators (air pollution, violent crime). America's Health Rankings , as the report is called, is designed to highlight both the bright spots and the problem areas in the nation's public health. Here are the 2012 rankings, from worst to first. Where does your state rank?