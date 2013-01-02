Winter Skincare Tips, From Head to Toe

1 of 11 Getty Images

Get soft skin in winter

It's everyone's dream in the dead of winter: to have dewy skin that's immune to the effects of icy temps, whipping winds, and Sahara-like heating. Good luck with that, right?



"The air is frigid and dry outside, and any kind of indoor heat leaves it even more parched. Your skin's protective barrier cracks, making it less able to repair itself," says San Francisco dermatologist Katie Rodan, MD. "It becomes a vicious cycle unless you do something to prevent it—or treat it fast."



Here, just in time: a guide to protecting your most moisture-starved parts so you can stay soft and smooth all season long.