Winter Skincare Tips, From Head to Toe

Tired of dry skin, chapped hands, and cracked soles? These 10 tips will keep your skin supple this winter.

More
Jennifer Scruby
January 02, 2013
1 of 11 Getty Images

Get soft skin in winter

It's everyone's dream in the dead of winter: to have dewy skin that's immune to the effects of icy temps, whipping winds, and Sahara-like heating. Good luck with that, right?

"The air is frigid and dry outside, and any kind of indoor heat leaves it even more parched. Your skin's protective barrier cracks, making it less able to repair itself," says San Francisco dermatologist Katie Rodan, MD. "It becomes a vicious cycle unless you do something to prevent it—or treat it fast."

Here, just in time: a guide to protecting your most moisture-starved parts so you can stay soft and smooth all season long.
Advertisement
2 of 11 Getty Images

Smooth as you soothe

Extra-dry skin like on dry upper arms can trigger a flare-up of keratosis pilaris, that annoying rough skin, says New York dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD.

"Try a lotion with salicylic acid to exfoliate dead cells around your hair follicles and reduce the appearance of bumps." We like CeraVe Renewing SA Cream ($23; mass retailers).

3 of 11 Getty Images

Handle with care

To prevent chapping parched hands, embrace wipe-off, soap-free cleansers and alcohol-free hand sanitizers.

"They're less drying than washing repeatedly with soap and water," Dr. Rodan says. "It's the wet-dry, wet-dry that really sucks the moisture out of your skin."

When you do wash, choose a moisturizing soap-free cleanser or a hydrating antibacterial gel, then slather on lotion right away.
Advertisement
4 of 11 Getty Images

Glove up

Anything that creates an occlusive barrier (i.e., traps moisture) on skin helps lotions and creams soak in. So slip on some cotton gloves over lotion to help moisturize parched hands.

"Even wearing them for an hour can really soften up your skin," says Miami dermatologist Alicia Barba, MD. Start with Vaseline Intensive Rescue Healing Hand Cream ($4; mass retailers).
Advertisement
5 of 11 Corbis

Just add honey

To soften stubborn dry patches on rough elbows and knees, opt for a rich, hydrating scrub. "I use a simple mix of honey and sugar," says Ford makeup artist Lisa Trunda. Studies show that humectant honey reduces inflammation, and sugar (applied topically) increases circulation in skin, says Miami dermatologist Jeremy Green, MD.

"This can be especially helpful in winter when blood flow is typically diverted from the skin to keep your core warm."
Advertisement
6 of 11 Getty Images

Milk it

If your arms or legs look scaly, try a 12 percent lactic acid lotion like AmLactin Moisturizing Body Lotion ($15; drugstore.com).

"Cleopatra used to bathe in milk because of the lactic acid," Dr. Barba notes. "It's an incredibly effective moisturizer, and it also works as a powerful exfoliant, so those scales go away."
Advertisement
7 of 11 Getty Images

Layer up

For arms, legs, and torso, start with a rich bath oil or moisturizing body cleanser, "something that leaves a creamy film on your skin," says Dr. Barba.

We like C. Booth Original Bath & Body Oil ($10; Ulta) with a mix of natural oils (olive, sesame, sunflower, evening primrose).

Follow with a generous slathering of lotion once you’ve toweled off.
Advertisement
8 of 11 Getty Images

Exfoliate lightly

"It'll brighten your skin, and your moisturizer can penetrate better if you don't have a 50-car pileup of dead cells," Dr. Rodan says.

Pick super-gentle exfoliators when using for chest and back like tiny, rounded polyethylene microbeads.

Also effective: the mineral salt in St. Ives Purify Exfoliating Body Wash ($3; mass retailers).

Advertisement
9 of 11 Getty Images

Treat feet at night

For roughed-up feed, before bed, "gently buff away calluses with a hydrating scrub or pumice stone, and apply a thick, buttery moisturizer while feet are still damp," Dr. Barba says. (If this doesn’t help, you may need an OTC or Rx cream containing glycolic acid or urea that exfoliates while it moisturizes.) Then wear socks overnight.

"If you do that religiously for a month, the changes will be magical."

A good bet: the heel-hugging Sephora Collection Pedicurve ($13; sephora.com), and Sally Hansen Moisturizing Foot Creme ($7; mass retailers) with lavender oil.
Advertisement
10 of 11 Getty Images

Keep showers short

"A long, hot bath or shower might seem tempting when you've been out in the cold, but it will strip your skin of moisture," Dr. Green says.

"If you like warmer showers—and who doesn't?—keep them to no more than 10 minutes, and not more than once a day."
Advertisement
11 of 11 Getty Images

Pick the right PJs

The softer your sheets and sleepwear, the better, but you needn't invest in silk. "Tightly woven natural fabrics like cotton or cotton flannel are best for patients with sensitive skin or eczema," says Dr. Zeichner.

Avoid blends of cotton and synthetic fibers, which might be irritating.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up