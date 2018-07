7 of 7 Greg Marino

Excessive oil

You blot, exfoliate, use masks, and your T-zone is still slick. Often your skin just happens to produce too much sebum (especially when hormones are in flux).



Cleansing without stripping skin is key. Overdoing it can actually cause skin to produce more oil. Update your washing routine to include ingredients that gently absorb oil, such as the clay in Vichy Normaderm Triple Action 3-in-1 Cleanser ($19; mass retailers). And use a cleansing brush to help slough skin cells, preventing clogs. We like the single-use puffs that come with the Neutrogena Microdermabrasion System ($22; mass retailers).



If your skin is still oily, says Robyn Gmyrek, MD, a dermatologist in New York City, your doc can prescribe a topical tretinoin gel (Retin-A).