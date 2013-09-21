How Fragrance Can Lift Your Mood

Lift your spirits with a spritz? Sure! "Research has shown that certain scents can change your mind-set and promote specific behavior," says Pamela Dalton, PhD. ant some inspiration? Check out these change agents.
Spicy florals
You'll feel slimmer in seconds with a spice-floral mix, according to Alan Hirsch, MD, the neurological director of the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation in Chicago.
Your scent Rx: L.I.L.Y. Stella McCartney, containing lily of the valley ($80; sephora.com).
Grapefruit
Peel off years with perfume! Women who spritzed this were perceived as approximately five years younger than when they wore no scent, one study says.
Your scent Rx: L'eau De Chloe, which contains grapefruit and rose ($65; sephora.com).
Florals
Trying to memorize a speech? Dr. Hirsch's research has shown that a mixed-floral fragrance makes people learn faster than when in a scent-free space.
Your scent Rx: Closer by Halle Berry, a mix of violet and mimosa ($35; mass retailers).
Jasmine
Calling all multitaskers: Jasmine has been shown to boost your productivity and focus, and speed your reaction time, Dr. Hirsch says.
Your scent Rx: Jasmine-based Marchesa, which also contains freesia, musk, and iris
($85; sephora.com).
Lavender
Adios, anxiety! This relaxation-inducing note has been shown to lower levels of cortisol, a stress hormone.
Your scent Rx: Philosophy Living Grace, a lavender-centered fragrance that also contains lemon, geranium, and sandalwood ($42; philosophy.com).