Great Recipes for a Crowd

What's the easiest way to treat family and friends? Whip up a potful of something warm, nutritious, and delicious—then let your guests personalize their garnishes.

Melissa Roberts
August 26, 2014
One-pot meals

Between the office parties and cocktail soirees, the shopping and wrapping, there are moments when you just want to connect with the people you love most. That's when you need simple, nourishing dishes, like these one-pot soups and stews. Each can easily be doubled to feed a crowd, and most come with toppings so folks can customize their bowls.

"Entertaining this way allows people to control portions and preferences," says Laura Pensiero, RD, owner of Gigi Hudson Valley, a restaurant, market, and catering company in Rhinebeck, New York.

Best part: It's serve yourself, so you can kick back and enjoy the night, too.
Duck and Noodle Soup

Ingredients: Dried rice-stick noodles, beef broth, water, scallions, ginger, star anise, black peppercorns, salt, duck breast halves, black pepper, fresh mung bean sprouts

Calories: 416

Try this recipe: Duck and Noodle Soup
Thai Green Curry

Ingredients: Green beans, carrots, green curry paste, light coconut milk, chicken broth, Asian fish sauce, brown sugar, sweet potato, chicken breasts, zucchini

Calories: 276

Try this recipe: Thai Green Curry
Cioppino (San Francisco-Style Fish Stew)

Ingredients: Olive oil, red onions, fennel bulb, salt, garlic cloves, oregano, crushed red pepper, Turkish bay leaf, dry white wine, water, crushed tomatoes, mussels, pollock, shrimp, squid

Calories: 342

Try this recipe: Cioppino
Hungarian Goulash

Ingredients: Vegetable oil, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, garlic cloves, salt, beef chuck, Hungarian paprika, flour, caraway seeds, beef broth, tomato paste, dill or parsley

Calories: 339

Try this recipe: Hungarian Goulash
White Bean Chili

Ingredients: Ground turkey, black pepper, vegetable oil, white onion, garlic clove, cumin, oregano, green chilies, white beans, chicken broth, milk, cornmeal

Calories: 456

Try this recipe: White Bean Chili

