This may seem like a great way to combat excess holiday pounds, says Jessica Smith, coauthor of The Thin in 10 Weight-Loss Plan. "But it could backfire if you find yourself running ragged trying to get everything done and then getting to the gym on top of it all," she adds. "If your to-do list is already overflowing, don't add stress by forcing in a long workout that may interrupt more important health habits like getting enough sleep."



Instead, Smith advises, consider breaking up your usual 45-60 minute workout into split sessions—try a 15-minute strength routine in the morning before you hit the shower, a 15-minute walk at lunch and a 15-minute yoga flow to help relax you at the end of the day. You may find you are less stressed and still burning as many (if not more) calories than with your usual routine.