Trying to encourage your friends and family to eat less meat? The Meat Free Monday Cookbook ($19, amazon.com)—brainchild of Paul McCartney and his daughters, fashion designer Stella McCartney and photographer Mary McCartney—will help them cook in a veggie-centric way and still get all their nutrients.



An offshoot of the McCartneys' Meat Free Monday campaign, the book shows how simple it is to go veggie one day a week. The recipes are built around produce, good fats, and alternative protein sources (whole grains, beans, soy, and nuts).