If you call and say, "Can I do anything for you?" nine out of 10 times, do you know what they're going to say? "No, no, I'm OK." When you are going through cancer, you feel out of control, so you overcompensate. So basically, you insist. Call and say, "While you have your doctor's appointment, do you mind if I come watch your kids?" Or, "I'm just going to drop off groceries; you don't even have to come to the door."