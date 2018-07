We all know that smoking is bad news, and that it increases the risk of lung cancer and heart attack. But few know that it's a well established risk factor for MS too.Smokers and ex-smokers are more likely to be diagnosed with MS than people who never smoked and the more cigarettes you smoke the higher the risk (5-fold greater risk at more than 4 packs a day).While you can't go back and unsmoke cigarettes from the past (we wish), it can help to quit if you're still puffing away. Research suggests that MS may progress more quickly in current smokers.