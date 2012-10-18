Top 10 Myths About Multiple Sclerosis

10 of 11 Getty Images

People with MS should avoid the gym

The facts: “In the olden days, people were told that they should not exercise if they have MS,” says Dr. Sicotte. But now we know that the benefits of exercise outweigh the risks for people with MS—unless they are experiencing a relapse. The tide changed in 1996 when researchers at the University of Utah showed that aerobic exercise improved many of the symptoms of MS including bladder and bowel function, fatigue, and depression.



Many other studies support these findings. Exercise can cause someone with MS to become overheated, which can trigger symptoms, but staying hydrated and balancing activities with rest can help people stay cool."Weight loss can help too if you are overweight" says Dr. Sicotte. "The less you have to move around, the easier it is to move."